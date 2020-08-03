Seeking Alpha
U.S. Economy

The tussle over fourth round of U.S. stimulus continues

|By: , SA News Editor

Talks between Republican and Democratic leaders over the specifics of the latest round, the fourth, of economic stimulus are proceeding down the familiar contentious path. Both sides agree on sending $1,200 checks to most Americans, but the GOP is apparently balking at a boost to unemployment insurance, which was set at $600 per week but recently lapsed.

Democrats want to preserve the $600 amount, while Republicans want to cut it to $200 due to cost concerns. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is accusing President Trump of standing in the way of a deal.

On "Face the Nation" yesterday, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said, "I'm not optimistic that there will be a solution in the very near term."