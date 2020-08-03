MLB draws strong TV ratings in opening week

  • Major League Baseball, which started more than 100 days later than usual, drew more than twice the viewers than a year ago in an opening weekend (July 23-26).
  • Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) ESPN said the first 12 games it aired through late Thursday averaged 1.16M viewers, up 34% Y/Y.
  • Fox Sports (NASDAQ:FOX) also saw a double-digit rise in ratings.
  • According to Micheal Mulvihill, Fox Sports head of strategy and analytics, the strong start reflects pent-up demand and little competition from other major U.S. sports.
  • Earlier, nearly two-thirds of the Miami Marlins’ roster tested positive, resulting in 14 postponed games involving six East Coast teams.
  • Source
