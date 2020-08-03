ADT (NYSE:ADT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) enter into a long-term partnership to create the next generation of smart home security offerings, whereby Google hardware and services will be integrated with ADT’s installation, service and professional monitoring network.

ADT, GOOG will commit an additional $150M for co-marketing, product development, technology and employee training to advance the partnership.

Google will make a $450M investment in ADT in exchange for shares of a newly created Class B common stock having all of the rights and preferences of ADT's common stock.

ADT +20% premarket.

