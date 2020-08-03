Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reports organic sales +24% above consensus of 17.1% and diluted EPS up 28% exceeding consensus in FQ4.

Gross margin rate improved 170 bps to 46.8%, reflects the benefit of volume growth and cost savings initiatives.

Segment revenue: Health and Wellness: $805M (+33%), Household: $612M (+17%), Lifestyle: $298M (+16%), International: $268M (+12%).

The company promoted President Linda Rendle, a 17-year veteran of the company, as CEO and also elected her to the board of directors.

FY2021 Guidance: Sales: flat- to low-single digit increase; Organic sales: flat- to low-single digit increase; Advertising and sales promotion expense: ~11% of sales; S&A expense rate: ~14%; Diluted EPS: mid-single digit decrease to mid-single digit increase; Tax rate: 22% to 23%.

"The stock may seem expensive trading at a 32.3x P/E ratio however with the 10-year interest rate at 0.62% the stock is attractive relative to the risk-free rate," wrote Value Kicker on Seeking Alpha.

CLX +1.5% premarket.

