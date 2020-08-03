Lilly launches late-stage study of COVID-19 neutralizing antibody in long-term care facilities
Aug. 03, 2020 7:06 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)LLYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial, BLAZE-2, evaluating LY-CoV555 for the prevention of COVID-19 in residents and staff at long-term care facilities in the U.S. (nursing homes, assisted living facilities). It is partnering with NIH's NIAID and the COVID-19 Prevention Network on the study.
- The 2,400-subject trial will recruit residents and staff who live or work at facilities that have had a recent COVID-19 case. It will assess the ability of one dose of LY-CoV555 to prevent the respiratory infection through week 4 and COVID-19-related complications through week 8.
- LY-CoV555 is a neutralizing IgG1 monoclonal antibody directed to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. It is designed to block the attachment of the virus to a healthy cell, the first step in the infection process.