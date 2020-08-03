Profit at Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) plunged in Q2 with U.K. pubs closed during the lockdown period and overall beer volume was down 11.5%.

Adjusted operating profit fell 95% to €85M as Heineken wrote down the value of assets around the world by €548M.

Looking ahead, Heineken's product and channel mix is expected to continue to adversely impact results, especially in Europe, as the on-trade continues to be more affected than the off-trade. As a consequence, input costs per hectolitre are expected to continue to be significantly higher than last year.