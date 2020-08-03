Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) inks a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) to collaborate in designing and developing engine propulsion technology for high-speed commercial aircraft.

The company calls the deal an exciting step forward in its development of a new generation of high-speed aircraft in partnership with industry and government leaders.

The company also unveiled its initial design concept of a high-speed aircraft. The basic parameters of the initial high-speed aircraft design include a targeted Mach 3 certified delta-wing aircraft that would have capacity for 9 to 19 people at an altitude above 60K feet. The aircraft would also be able to incorporate custom cabin layouts to address customer needs, including business or first-class seating arrangements.

SPCE +4.23% premarket to $23.4

Source: Press Release

Last week, Virgin Galactic showed off the cabin of its SpaceShipTwo plane.