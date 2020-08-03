Pinterest gets bullish upgrade on 'astounding' user growth

Aug. 03, 2020
  • In the wake of Pinterest's (NYSE:PINS) strong Q2 results, Pivotal Research upgrades the social stock from Hold to Buy.
  • Analyst Michael Levine calls the print "the inflection point we had been waiting to see," praising the "astounding" growth rate in the quarter and implied in the outlook.
  • PINS shares spiked 36% on Friday, but Levine doesn't think the "stock move is done based on relative market capitalization/the opportunity."
  • Pivotal raises Pinterest's price target from $22 to $45.50, a 30% upside from the last close.
  • PINS shares are up 3.6% pre-market to $35.52.
  • Previously: Pinterest gains 27% on Q2 user, international growth (Jul. 31 2020)
