Pinterest gets bullish upgrade on 'astounding' user growth
Aug. 03, 2020 7:18 AM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)
- In the wake of Pinterest's (NYSE:PINS) strong Q2 results, Pivotal Research upgrades the social stock from Hold to Buy.
- Analyst Michael Levine calls the print "the inflection point we had been waiting to see," praising the "astounding" growth rate in the quarter and implied in the outlook.
- PINS shares spiked 36% on Friday, but Levine doesn't think the "stock move is done based on relative market capitalization/the opportunity."
- Pivotal raises Pinterest's price target from $22 to $45.50, a 30% upside from the last close.
- PINS shares are up 3.6% pre-market to $35.52.
