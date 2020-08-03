Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) reports unit volume decreased 27.5% in Q2. In Asia, third-party unit sales increased 4.5% Y/Y.

Americas tire sales -26.9% to $426M and volume -31.5% Y/Y. International tire sales -27.1% to $101M and volume plunged 16.4%.

Operating margin rate declined 360 bps to 1.1%.

Americas tire operating margin rate fell 290 bps to 5.1%.

The company's raw material index decreased 15.1% Y/Y and -8.8% sequentially.

FY2020 Guidance: Effective tax rate: ~25%; Capex: to be at the high end of the previously stated range between $140M and $160M.

