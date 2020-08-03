Exantas (NYSE:XAN) surges 16% in premarket trading after it gets a new manager as ACRES Capital Corp. acquires Exantas's management agreement from an affiliate of C-III Capital Partners.

The company also enters agreements with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance and a fund managed by Oaktree Capital (NYSE:OAK) Management for new capital commitments aggregating up to $375M.

Exantas's new manager, ACRES, has assumed management responsibility effective immediately and will begin to implement the company's business plan to preserve and grow book value and earnings.

"We expect the financings will allow us to navigate the evolving market and execute on our objective to deliver long-term value to shareholders," said ACRES's co-founder and new Exantas chairman Andrew Fentress.

ACRES's Mark Fogel becomes Exantas's president, CEO and board member.

Andrew Farkas and Jeffrey P. Cohen resign from the board, effective immediately.

Financing includes a $250M seven-year senior secured financing facility with MassMutual that can be used to fully repay Exantas's warehouse and repurchase facility; it has an advance rate of 55% and an interest rate of 5.75%.

Exanatas gets commitments from Oaktree and MassMutual to provide up to $125M in the form of seven-year unsecured notes that have a cash interest rate of 8.75% and a PIK interest rate of 3.25%, totaling an annual interest rate of 12.00%.

The company issued $50M of unsecured notes to Oaktree and MassMutual at closing and may draw up to an additional $75M over the next 18 months at Exantas's option.

Exantas has already issued to Oaktree and MassMutual warrants to buy 1.4M shares of common stock at an exercise price of 1 cent per share; in connection with the $75M of additional notes, the company will issue the two firms additional warrants to purchase a total of 2.1M additional shares.

