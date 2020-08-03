JPMorgan upgrades Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) following the WSJ report on Friday on possible interest from Blackstone and Global Infrastructure Partners about a bid.

The firm sees the potential bid from infrastructure funds as likely to establish a floor under the stock in the near term.

"However, upside to the potential bid appears limited considering KSU is already trading inline with deal comps on 2021 EBITDA at ~13x and we are hesitant to assume more than a 15-16x multiple on next year considering the shape of the recovery is still in question," warns JP.

"Leverage could also be a limiting factor despite the 70% equity component of the potential bid, we estimate debt/EBITDA of 4.6x which puts KCS back in a position similar to the GFC."

JPMorgan assigns a price target of $169 to KSU. Shares are down 0.50% premarket to $171.00.

