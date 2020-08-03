Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) +27.5% pre-market after entered into a new contract and letters of intent for three of its currently warm stacked rigs, adding $21M to its total backlog.

The company's latest fleet status report reveals a new one-year contract with Malaysia's PTT Exploration & Production for one of its idle jack-up rigs as well as provisional LOIs for two other rigs.

Earlier this summer, Borr Drilling reached a debt restructuring deal with lenders and shipyards that the company says will improve liquidity by more than $315M to Q1 2022.