TikTok enthusiasm boosting MSFT, futures

Futures are gaining steam and are now pointing to a solidly higher open to start the week, with tech strong again.

S&P futures are up 0.6% . The broader market index has been up four of the past five weeks and had its best July since 2010.

Tech deals are capturing interest, with Microsoft, +2.8%, still looking to wrap up an acquisition of TikTok (President Trump has given Microsoft and ByteDance 45 days to hash out the details) and Google, +0.6% , taking a stake in ADT, +85% .

Technology is leading again, with the sector up 1.2% ahead of trading.

The market is also looking for any updates on a new fiscal stimulus package, with both sides in Washington at loggerheads over federal jobless benefits, which have now expired.

As earnings continue, Clorox, +1% , tops bottom-line forecasts by $0.40 per share. Tyson Foods, +1.1% , tops earnings forecasts, but is light on revenue.

After the opening bell, the ISM will report its July manufacturing PMI, which is expected to tick up slightly to 53.6 from 52.6 in June.

In commodities, oil futures (CL1:COM) are down 0.5% , while gold futures are flat.

Over the weekend, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said the pandemic is in a "new phase" that is different from the March/April period with "extraordinarily widespread" cases in both urban and rural areas.