Following months of U.S. lawmaker scrutiny, Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) announces it will no longer sell new or upgraded directly to customers in Mainland China.

Zoom will still be available in the region through third-party partners.

The changes go into effect on August 23.

In May, Zoom started allowing only corporate customers in China to sign up to host meetings.

Earlier this year, Zoom admitted to mistakenly routing some meetings through China. The company then temporarily banned an activist who hosted a Tiananmen Square-related event on the platform.

Zoom's latest move comes as the Trump administration continues to circle a potential TikTok ban on national security concerns.

ZM shares have skyrocketed with the pandemic's work from home shift, but Wall St. Analysts and Seeking Alpha authors remain cautious on the stock.