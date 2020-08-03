CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ENHANCE, evaluating lead drug seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a chronic disease in which the liver's bile ducts are slowly destroyed.

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant responder rate compared to placebo. Specifically, 78.2% of the participants in the 10 mg arm and 57.1% of those in the 5 mg arm achieved the primary composite outcome versus 12.5% in the control arm.

The trial was terminated prior to completion of the 52-week treatment period so the primary endpoint was amended to a three-month time point prior to database lock.

In late November 2019, the FDA suspended all seladelpar studies after a potential safety signal was observed in a Phase 2b study. On July 23, it lifted all clinical holds after an investigation found no evidence of seladelpar-related liver injury.

Seladelpar is a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist that is in development for the treatment of the liver diseases with the lead indication being PBC.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.