Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) +18% premarket on Q2 earnings beat and inking an agreement to sell Ashford University to a newly formed non-profit entity that will bear the name of The University of Arizona Global Campus.

This transaction is an important step in Zovio's strategic goal of becoming an education technology services company.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had combined cash and cash equivalents of $75.1M.

Fullstack and TutorMe's offerings, together added 35 new partners during the quarter.

TutorMe recorded triple-digit growth in consumer and partnership usage Y/Y, while Learn@Forbes substantially increased active subscribers.

Total student enrollment at the company's academic institution was 34,395 students at June 30, 2020 vs. 37,910 year ago.

