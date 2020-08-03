Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) trades after reporting results for what it calls one of its most volatile and uncertain quarters ever.

During FQ3, beef volume was down 23.8%, chicken volume was 4.2% lower and prepared foods volume was off 6.0%. Average prices were 2.6% higher during the quarter, led by an increase of 11.6% for beef products.

Operating income was $775M vs. $781M a year ago and $594M consensus as beef margins plunged, but chicken and pork margins were higher. COVID-19 expenses totaled $340M during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Tyson sees ample beef supplies in areas where it operates and expects capital expenditures of ~$1.2B for FY20.

The company also names Dean Banks to succeed Noel White as CEO. Banks is currently president and a non-independent director.

Shares of Tyson are up 1.32% premarket to $62.25.

