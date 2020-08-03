Loews (NYSE:L) swings to a Q2 net loss per share of $2.96 compared with net income of 82 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, driven by a $957M writedown on the carrying value of its interest in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) as a result of its bankruptcy filing, significant catastrophe losses at CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA), and operating losses at Loews Hotels.

Those negative factors were partly offset by increased net investment income at CNA and the parent company as well as investment gains at CNA.

Book value per share slid to $61.35 at June 30, 2020 vs. $65.71 at Dec. 21, 2019, driven by the net losses reported for the first six months of the year.

Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income fell to $61.33 at June 30 vs. $65.94 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Q2 total net investment losses of $910M compares with net investment gain of $1M a year earlier; CNA Q2 net investment gains of $47M increased from $1M in the year-ago quarter.

Boardwalk Pipelines earnings, excluding proceeds from a contract cancellation in the year-ago period, were generally consistent Y/Y.

Loews Hotels' loss before income tax of $97M compared with income before income tax of $18M in the year-ago period, reflecting the temporary suspensions of operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All hotels currently operating are experiencing very limited occupancy, the company said. The business recorded impairment charges of $20M pretax partly offset by a $13M gain (also pretax) on the sale of a hotel property.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Loews reports Q2 results (Aug. 3)