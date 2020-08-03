Ceragon Networks rallies 9% after earnings beat

  • Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) reports Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.
  • Q2 highlights: Revenue was down 14.5% y/y to $62.4M.
  • Gross margin of 26.4% (prior quarter 25.1%) vs. a 36.1% year ago.
  • Operating loss was $3.5M vs. an income of $4.1M last year.
  • CRNT reports $4.0M in positive cash flow from operating and investing activities.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $35.2M compared to $44.1M in the prior quarter.
  • Management expects trends created by the pandemic to accelerate 5G network rollouts, serving as a future growth driver. However, for the short term, the environment creates uncertainty.
  • Shares +9% premarket.
  • Previously: Ceragon Networks EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 3)
