Ceragon Networks rallies 9% after earnings beat
Aug. 03, 2020 7:51 AM ETCeragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)CRNTBy: SA News Team13 Comments
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) reports Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.
- Q2 highlights: Revenue was down 14.5% y/y to $62.4M.
- Gross margin of 26.4% (prior quarter 25.1%) vs. a 36.1% year ago.
- Operating loss was $3.5M vs. an income of $4.1M last year.
- CRNT reports $4.0M in positive cash flow from operating and investing activities.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $35.2M compared to $44.1M in the prior quarter.
- Management expects trends created by the pandemic to accelerate 5G network rollouts, serving as a future growth driver. However, for the short term, the environment creates uncertainty.
- Shares +9% premarket.
- Previously: Ceragon Networks EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 3)