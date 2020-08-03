Through deals with several major music companies, Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) users can legally add music to their posts on the platform.

Viewers can see the song title and follow a link to listen to the track on a streaming service like Spotify or Apple Music.

Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, and Merlin are among the music companies signed up. Snap has yet to reach deals with Universal Music or Sony.

Snap will roll out a pilot of the product in New Zealand and Australia starting today with plans for a wider release later this year.

The new feature helps Snap compete with TikTok, which is facing a potential U.S. ban, and Instagram's new Reels feature.