Following in the path of other major retailers, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) says it will close its stores on Thanksgiving Day in the U.S. and Canada.

The company will provide a full range of shopping options leading up to each nation's Thanksgiving Day this year, including newly introduced 2-hour buy-online-pickup-in-store and contactless curbside pickup services

BBBY says it will unveil plans shortly to make it even easier to feel at home this holiday season.

BBBY +0.28% premarket to $10.85.

Source: Press Release

