Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) +9.4% pre-market after posting an adjusted Q2 loss that was much smaller than analyst estimates while revenues fell by more than half to ~$15.2B.

On a GAAP basis, Marathon earned a Q2 profit of $9M, or $0.01/share, vs. a $1.11B profit, or $1.67/share, for the same period last year.

The earnings release came hours after the company announced the sale of its Speedway gas stations to Japan's Seven & I for $21B, just $1B below what the 7-Eleven parent company reportedly rejected in March.

Marathon confirms it will idle its Gallup and Martinez refineries indefinitely, as coronavirus-led lockdown measures hurt demand for its products.

Q2 refinery utilization averaged 71% vs. 97% in the prior-year period.

The company said it is on track to deliver $1.4B of capital spending for the full year and at least $950M of operating expense reductions.

Meanwhile, MPLX +4.5% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues.

During the quarter, MPLX generated $1.1B in net cash provided by operating activities and $1B of distributable cash flow; distribution coverage was 1.39x.