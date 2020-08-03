Investment funds affiliated with Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) are selling their remaining 230,172 shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) common stock through a common stock offering.

The investment funds affiliated with Carlyle will continue to hold a total of 5.875M partnership units in CoreSite's operating partnership that may elect to redeem in whole or in part for cash, or, at CoreSite's option, CoreSite may elect to acquire those operating partnership units submitted for redemption in exchange for shares of its common stock on a one-for-one basis.

If all such operating partnership units were tendered for redemption and CoreSite elected to acquire such units in exchange for shares of its common stock, the Carlyle-affiliated investment funds would own an aggregate of 12.1% of CoreSite's issued and outstanding common stock.

The offering is expected to close and settle on or about Aug. 5, 2020.

Neither CoreSite nor CoreSite’s management is selling any shares of common stock in the offering.

Morgan Stanley is the sole underwriter in connection with the offering. It proposes to offer the shares to the public at a fixed price, which may be changed at any time without notice.

Carlyle had sold 2.62M of CoreSite shares in May.

