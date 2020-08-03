The dominos keep falling in the fast-evolving sports betting industry with International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY) signing a multi-year agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, IGT's PlaySports platform will power all of FanDuel Group's new and existing retail FanDuel Sportsbooks across the U.S. through September 2024. Additionally, FanDuel Group agreed to offer IGT PlayDigital's PlayCasino games in states where FanDuel Group online casinos operate.

The multi-year agreement builds on IGT and FanDuel Group's successful technology partnership that currently extends across nine U.S. states and includes the FanDuel Sportsbook at Meadowlands Racing and Entertainment in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"IGT and FanDuel Group are positioned for continued success in the U.S. and we are committed to fueling FanDuel Sportsbooks' sustained growth through our proven, market-ready platform, player-preferred game content and self-service betting technologies," notes IGT exec Enrico Drago.

IGT +7.00% premarket to $10.55.

