In last week's fiscal Q3 earnings report, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced reaching a licensing settlement with Huawei.

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon raises Qualcomm from Market Perform to Outperform, noting that while QCOM will need an export license, it's "“plausible that the future could at some point include chip sales."

On Huawei's side of the deal, Rasgon says it "seems reasonably probable that recent regulatory changes have forced Huawei’s hand given QCOM is really the only credible source of premium 5G chipsets."

Bernstein raises QCOM's price target from $105 to $135, a 28% upside to the last close.

Qualcomm shares are up 1.9% pre-market to $107.58.

