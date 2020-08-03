Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services sign a new multi-year collaboration agreement for a cloud-based issuer processing platform to financial institutions.

As part of this agreement, Global Payments and AWS will collaborate to transform Global Payments’ core issuing platform to deliver secure, innovative solutions for the payment industry at scale.

Global Payments will work with AWS to build on AWS’s customer relationships, making new technologies available to institutions of all sizes worldwide and expand the customer base for Global Payments’ issuer processing services.

