Bank of America upgrades Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) to a Buy rating from Neutral.

The firm expects breakfast and coffee to be negatively impacted by COVID-19 due to the reliance on morning commutes that are being disrupted by higher unemployment, but observes that DNKN has outperformed its expectations and is taking share from convenience stores given the consumer safety benefits of drive-thrus.

"DNKN's push into digital ordering and loyalty over the past several years, starting with the 2014 launch of its Perks loyalty program, are helping it come out the other side of Covid better positioned," updates BofA.

On Friday, BTIG reaffirmed its Buy rating on Dunkin' Brands, with analyst Peter Saleh highlighting the strong financial footing of the restaurant operator and its favorable long-term positioning.

BofA assigns a price target of $78 to DNKN and BTIG's PT is $75. The average Wall Street PT is $71.13.