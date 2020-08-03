Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) signs a multi-year payments agreement with TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD), encompassing Canada and the U.S. operations.

GPN's TSYS will continue to provide a range of processing and support services for TD Bank's consumer and commercial card portfolios; TD Bank has used TSYS's payments processing platform since 2005.

Terms of the the deal weren't disclosed.

TD is the sixth largest bank in North America, with more than 26M customers.

