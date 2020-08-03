Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) +7% premarket, after it announces an exclusive global license agreement with KYORIN Pharmaceutical, to develop, manufacture and commercialize OTO-6XX for the treatment of sensorineural hearing loss.

Under the terms of the agreement, Otonomy will make an upfront payment to Kyorin as well as milestone payments and sales-based royalties.

OTO-6XX hair cell regeneration program, is designed to repair damaged connections between hair cells and auditory nerve fibers. It is formulated utilizing the company's proprietary technology to provide sustained drug exposure in the inner ear following a single local administration.