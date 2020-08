MPC, GERN among premarket gainers

Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) +102% .

ADT (NYSE:ADT) +85% as Google acquires 6.6% stake.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) +48% on being seladelpar successful in late-stage study in bile duct disorder

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) +37% on successful mid-stage multiple sclerosis study.

Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA) +36% .

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) +23% on earnings topper, sells Ashford University.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) +22% on being acquired by Siemens Healthineers.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) +22% on announcing orphan drug designation for SM-88 as potential treatment for patients with pancreatic cancer.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) +17% as Day & Ross turns to PowerFleet for solar-powered tracking technology.

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) +13% as Coolisys Power electronics business set to host a webinar regarding its entry into the electric vehicle charger market.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEMKT:UUU) +13% .

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) +11% as its technology to be used in FDA-authorized self-collected COVID-19 saliva test.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) +11% on $375M of new financing.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) +11% on announcing advancement of Oliceridine clinical development in China by Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) +10% .

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +10% .

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) +10% on additional purchase order from Carnival.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) +10% after earnings, Speedway sale.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) +9% after earnings beat.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) +9% as BCX9930 Fast Track'd for red blood cell disease.

Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) +9% .

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) +8% on announcing publication of LPCN 1144 Liver Fat Study Results