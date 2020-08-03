Cheesecake Factory -2% after BofA turns bearish
Aug. 03, 2020
- Bank of America drops Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to an Underperform rating after having it slotted at Neutral.
- The firm cites concerns on CAKE's mall overlap, valuation premium to peers and challenges for the chain utilizing patios in the fall and winter as the weather gets colder.
- "We think sales will recover as consumers gain confidence in dining in again but expect CAKE's revenue recapture to be lower in magnitude than its peers," warns BofA.
- CAKE -1.88% premarket to $23.55.