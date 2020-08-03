Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) reports FQ1 loss of ₹84.43B vs. an estimated loss of ₹94B (CNBC-TV18 POLL).

The group's consolidated revenue declined 48% ₹319.83B as global sales slumped.

Consolidated EBITDA margin rate -350 bps to 2.6% and EBIT margin rate -1,240 bps to -15%.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) net revenue down 44% to £2.9B with retail volume down 42% to 74.1K units.

After realising £1.2b of total cost and cash improvements under Charge+ in the quarter, Jaguar Land Rover has increased its target for FY21 from £1.5b to £2.5b. The company expects a gradual increase in sales, profitability and cash flow over the year. Cash flow is expected to be positive and investment spending is expected to be £2.5b for FY21.

Tata Motors has called out a cash improvement program of ₹15B. Capex is expected to be around ₹15B for FY21 and expects to end the FY21 with positive free cash flows.

Shares up 9.2% premarket.

