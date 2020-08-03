Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) gains 3.7% in premarket trading after Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.31 breezes past the average analyst estimate of $1.20 while the company says business recovery continued through July.

Compares with $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The company also reported a new multi-year agreement with TD Bank for processing and support services for the bank's consumer and commercial card portfolios and a multi-year collaboration pact with Amazon Web Services.

GPN expands its relationship with Spain's CaixaBank (OTCPK:CAIXY) by increasing its ownership in their joint venture and extending its partnership through 2040.

Sees cost actions on track to deliver $400M in additional annual run rate expense savings, incremental to the at least $350M of annual run rate expense synergies and at least $125M in annual run rate revenue synergies GPN expected to achieve through 2022 related to the TSYS merger.

Q2 revenue of $1.67B beats the $1.47B consensus estimate and increased from $935.2M a year earlier.

Q2 adjusted net revenue, which includes TSYS results in the year-ago quarter, of $1.52B fell 14% Y/Y from $1.77B.

