Electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors has entered into a definitive merger agreement with special purpose acquisition firm DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC.U).

The deal implies a $1.6B value for Lordstown and $675M of the proceeds will be used to find production of the Endurance model.

Lordstown Endurance will be the first full-size electric pickup truck designed to serve the U.S. commercial fleet market with initial production expected in the second half of 2021.

Following the deal closing, the name of the combined company will be Lordstown Motors Corp. and shares will trade under the symbol RIDE.

As a reminder, Nikola's (NASDAQ:NKLA) SPAC deal drew a huge amount of investor interest.

Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS), which owns a 10% stake in Lordstown, is up 5.40% in premarket action.

Source: Press Release