Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) -1.7% pre-market after reporting a lighter than expected Q2 adjusted loss but revenues were nearly cut in half to $571M from a year earlier, hurt by weak commodity pricing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and global supply/demand factors.

Q2 cash flow from operating activities was negative $82M compared with positive $564M in the prior-year period.

Q2 sales volumes came in flat Y/Y at 350K boe/day, with U.S. onshore assets declining 5.7% to average 248K boe/day.

Noble says it curtailed 30K boe/day on a net basis for the quarter, with 80% in the DJ Basin; with significant improvements to operating costs and netback pricing, the majority of curtailed volumes were brought back on production by the end of July.

The company's Q2 U.S. onshore oil price realizations before hedges averaged $22.30/bbl, natural gas liquids pricing averaged $7.51/bbl, and realized natural gas price in U.S. onshore averaged $1.16/Mcf.

Sales volumes from the Tamar and Leviathan fields offshore Israel totaled 1.09B cfe/day, 23% lower Q/Q, as demand was hurt by the pandemic as well as normal seasonal weather-based decline; net sales volumes to Noble were 311K cfe/day.

Chevron has offered to buy Noble Energy in an all-stock deal valued at $5B.