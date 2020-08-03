AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) has initiated preclinical studies for therapeutic antibody targeting TDP-43 (TAR DNA-binding protein 43), that functions primarily in the nucleus as a regulator of gene transcription and RNA metabolism.

TDP-43 pathology is associated with cognitive decline and episodic memory loss in neurodegenerative diseases.

The antibody binds all forms of TDP-43 with high affinity, and the company says that it is the only antibody with reported in vivo activity, demonstrating antibody’s ability to mitigate TDP-43 neuropathology in a mouse model.

Proof-of-concept data were presented at the 2020 AAT-AD/PD Conference.