National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) entered into rent deferral lease amendments with tenants representing ~21% of rent due for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

On average 2.4 months of rent was deferred with ~86% of deferred rent originally due in Q2 2020 and 14% originally due in Q3 2020.

As of July 30, NNN collected ~69% of rent due for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and ~84% of rent originally due in July 2020.

Q2 core FFO per share of 65 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 67 cents and slips from 68 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $163.7M misses the consensus estimate of $167.8M and falls from $164.8M in Q2 2019.

Q2 operating expenses increased to $86.5M from $69.4M in the year-ago quarter, including impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries, of $21.9M vs. $7.19M a year ago.

Ended quarter with $224.6M of cash and no amounts drawn on its $900M bank credit facility.

