PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) has entered into a master distributor agreement with Welotec, a leading distributor in Europe for distribution of antenna and test and measurement solutions.

Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL’s Chief Operating Officer said, “Welotec is an experienced channel partner with deep knowledge of the Industrial IoT and Intelligent Transportation markets. This strategic relationship will increase our local presence in the region and the awareness of the PCTEL brand. Most importantly Welotec will bring a local team of experts to our customers, increasing the level of support and providing the best wireless solutions and services as well as reliable order fulfillment."

