Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) trades higher after Bank of America upgrades to a Buy rating from Neutral.

The firm calls out FND's -21% same-store sales growth in Q2 as the low point and says a turnaround is underway.

"The company noted that in June its comps improved to +7.7%, and that quarter-to-date comps are running +16%. FND’s peer group of both home improvement retailers and growth retailers have re-rated higher, and our revised price objective is based on a P/E of 50x our 2021E (from 40x previously). This is toward the higher end of the company’s historical average range of 20-60x, but given a scarcity of growth in the brick & mortar retail comp set and likely favorable momentum, we believe a growth multiple is warranted."

BofA's price objective of $77 reps 17% upside potential and is above the average Wall Street PT of $73.83.