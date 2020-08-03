HOOKIPA announces issuance of patents from US and EU

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announces that US and Europe have issued patents covering the company’s proprietary replicating arenavirus technology.

The patents are granted to the University of Geneva as the company has exclusively licensed these patents from the University.

The patent claims cover the company’s lead oncology product candidates HB-201 and HB-202.

"The newly issued patents provide general, long-term patent protection for our arenavirus technology and related oncology programs. The combination of broad patents on our arenavirus platform and specific patents on product candidates underpin the commercial potential of the therapies we are developing,” said Joern Aldag, CEO.