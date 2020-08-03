United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is building two giant freezer farms capable of super-cooling millions of vials of COVID-19 vaccines, preparing for the day when it will need to ship the products worldwide.

The under-construction facilities, located near UPS air hubs in the Netherlands and Louisville, KY, will house a total of 600 deep freezers, each able to hold 48K vials at temperatures as low as -112 degrees Fahrenheit.

The hard part will be the logistics involved in shipping the product under exacting conditions.

Competitors FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and DHL Global Forwarding have also been beefing up their temperature-controlled transport capabilities.