Cemex (NYSE:CX) says it closed the sale of assets in the U.K. to Breedon Group for $230M including debt.

The company says the deal ensures it will meet its asset sales target of $1.5B-$2B beginning in June 2018 and running through the end of 2020.

Cemex says sales proceeds will be used for debt reduction and general corporate purposes, without providing details on what assets were divested.

Cemex recently reported a Q2 loss of $44M, compared to profit of $155M a year earlier, hurt by sales declines due to coronavirus-led restrictions.