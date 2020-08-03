Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) says it added BJ's Wholesale and Sam's Club as distribution partners this summer for its plant-based meat products. The company first broke into the club store channel last year with a Costco deal.

"By offering the Beyond Burger in a larger format, we’re able to provide value to consumers and a more accessible entry point for those looking to try a plant-based option for the first time or increase their adoption of plant-based meat," notes the company.

BYND landing in more club stores also falls in line with how consumers are adapting during the pandemic by buying more bulk items.

Source: Press Release