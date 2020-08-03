Market gives megacaps the reins again, heads higher

What little difference a weekend makes. Stock are higher early because tech stocks and especially megacaps are higher again. Stimulus negotiations and COVID updates are relegated to the sidelines, for now.

S&P is up 0.5% , the Dow is gaining 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite leads the pack, up 1% , above its record close.

Microsoft is rising as enthusiasm picks up for its potential acquisition of TikTok. Alphabet and Amazon are up themselves and lifting other stocks with deals.

In commodities, oil futures (CL1:COM) are joining the party, reversing direction to gain 0.5% .

Negotiations continue on a fiscal stimulus package, but right now the risks look to be to the upside as a simple stop-gap deal would be enough to keep sentiment elevated. Things may look more urgent later in the week when jobless claims and July payrolls arrive.