Expanding its automobile transaction, Senmiao Technology (AIHS -1.9% ) +37% PM entered in a strategic cooperation agreement with Chengdu-based Sichuan Hongyu Enterprise Management in order to purchase 2K+ electric vehicles for ride-hailing drivers and for other commercial use for three years.

Under the agreement, Hongyu Auto will promote Senmiao's auto business to EV manufacturers and the latter plans to utilize the auto financing affiliates of the EV manufacturers.

Senmiao's EV procurement process will also be partially funded by the recently announced ~$7M capital contribution from Hongyi Industrial Group expected to be received by Senmiao's variable interest entity engaged in its auto business.

In order to provide transaction facilitation services to Chengdu drivers, Senmiao plans to open additional retail stores or maintain its brand presence at Hongyu Auto's dealerships; while cross-promoting products, brands and services with the latter.