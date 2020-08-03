Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) +8% premarket, after the company completed enrollment in dose optimization expansion cohort of its Phase 1b study of ALRN-6924.

The study is evaluating ALRN-6924 to prevent chemotherapy-induced bone marrow toxicities, in patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer who are being treated with topotecan.

In June 2020, Aileron announced positive interim data from the dose optimization part of the Phase 1b study across three dose levels (0.3, 0.6, and 1.2 mg/kg)

As previously guided, data readout from final Phase 1b dose optimization cohort expected in the next quarter, in addition to preliminary data from schedule optimization part of the study.

ALRN-6924, MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor, is administered to cancer patients shortly before chemotherapy.