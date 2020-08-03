EMCOR (NYSE:EME) reported Q2 revenue decline of 13.3% Y/Y to $2.01B, with year-over-year declines across each segments.

Q2 Gross margin expanded by 75 bps to 15.7%.

EMCOR reported operating loss of $122.64M for the quarter, vs. profit of $119.96M a year ago; and adj. Operating margin of 5.5% up by 30 bps .

U.S. Mechanical Construction segment, operating income growth of 24.1% and margin of 8.5%, up 190 bps .

U.S. Construction segments continue to anchor company’s performance, with operating income growth of 1.4% Y/Y and a robust operating margin of 8%, up 100 bps.

SG&A expenses reduced by 9.3% Y/Y to $205.17M, and as percentage of revenue was 10.2% up by 45 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $276.74M, compared to cash used $42.19M a year ago; and for Q2 reported Operating cash flow of $355.6M.

Remaining performance obligations as of June 30, 2020 were $4.59B vs. $4.23B last year; Total U.S. remaining performance obligations grew ~$346M.

FY20 Guidance: Revenues to be between $8.6B and $8.7B vs. $8.87B Consensus, and non-GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $5.00 to $5.50 vs. $4.68 Consensus.

