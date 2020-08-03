C-Bond Systems (OTCPK:CBNT) reports July revenue of more than $128K, driven by robust sales of C-Bond NanoShield, the company’s patented windshield strengthener, and an order for MB-10 Tablets from an overseas distributor.

Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems said, “Based on our current visibility and sales pipeline, we believe this decision to evolve our business to attract a wider customer base and anticipate industry trends has been a success. As a result, we expect continued sales growth for the remainder of 2020.”