AT&T announces end of note tenders, upsizes capped tender offer

Aug. 03, 2020 9:25 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)TBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor34 Comments
  • AT&T (NYSE:T) has announced the expiration of its any-and-all note tender offers, and the upsize of its capped tender offers.
  • The company expects to accept all the notes validly tendered (including $1.388B worth of $1.5B outstanding floating-rate global notes due 2021; $961.6M worth of $1.89B outstanding 3.6% global notes due 2023; and $766.7M worth of $1.33B outstanding 3.6% global notes due 2025).
  • It also said it was upsizing its capped tender offers to buy for cash three series of notes: to a max of $600M for floating rate global notes due 2021; to $1.25B for floating rate global notes due 2024; and $1B for 3.4% global notes due 2025.
  • Shares are up 0.4% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.