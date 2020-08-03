AT&T announces end of note tenders, upsizes capped tender offer
- AT&T (NYSE:T) has announced the expiration of its any-and-all note tender offers, and the upsize of its capped tender offers.
- The company expects to accept all the notes validly tendered (including $1.388B worth of $1.5B outstanding floating-rate global notes due 2021; $961.6M worth of $1.89B outstanding 3.6% global notes due 2023; and $766.7M worth of $1.33B outstanding 3.6% global notes due 2025).
- It also said it was upsizing its capped tender offers to buy for cash three series of notes: to a max of $600M for floating rate global notes due 2021; to $1.25B for floating rate global notes due 2024; and $1B for 3.4% global notes due 2025.
- Shares are up 0.4% premarket.