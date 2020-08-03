Park National (NYSEMKT:PRK) is a "sleepy" bank stock that was on the receiving end of an "artificial" bid when it was included to the S&P 600 and index funds were required to purchase 1.7M shares, Hindenburg Research said in a report, noting they are short the co.

Shares were flat pre-market ahead of the report and are now off 3%.

The research firm sees 20% downside in the name, with a $68.80 price target, as the company "typically" trades at 1.1x book value (vs 1.4x currently) and was trading $70.78 before its inclusion and other banks declining 2.8% over the same period.

Hindenburg notes there was no other news to account for the move higher beyond just the "hastily" executed add to the index.